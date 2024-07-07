Israeli Bombing on UNRWA School Kills 16 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces targeted on Saturday the Al-Jaouni School, which serves as a shelter for displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring 50 more, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

The Palestinian Movement Hamas has refuted the Israeli army’s claims that Palestinian fighters were present in the Al-Jaouni School, a UNRWA-affiliated institution, labeling these assertions as “pure lies and deception.”

“This criminal enemy is trying to pass and market its crimes to public opinion, and hide its clear objectives, which it seeks to implement by exterminating our Palestinian people and destroying all the components of life in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas’ statement also noted that shelters, schools, and UNRWA facilities have been systematically targeted and destroyed, resulting in the killings of hundreds of displaced persons, including children, women, and the elderly.

“The number of UNRWA facilities targeted has reached one hundred and ninety centers, confirming the criminal intentions of the fascist occupation government and its pursuit of destruction and inflicting the maximum number of unarmed civilians inside, in a continuation of the fascist genocide war against our people,” the statement continued.

The movement called for a decisive stance from the international community to condemn these attacks, work to halt them, and hold the perpetrators among the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes.

“This necessitates a clear stance from the international community to condemn these actions, work to stop them, and hold the perpetrators from the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes,” Hamas concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)