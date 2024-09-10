Israeli Bombing East of Gaza Kills Three Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli bombing of Al-Shawa Square east of Gaza City, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the Israeli bombing targeted civilians at a falafel cart on Al-Hakima Street near Al-Shawa Square east of Gaza.

The Israeli artillery also fired its shells towards the north of Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier today, Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre in the Gaza Strip after they launched a violent airstrike targeting the area of ​​the displaced people’s tents in Mawasi Khan Yunis, southwest of the Strip.

The massacre, which took place near the British Hospital at the entrance to the Mawasi area, resulted in the killing and injury of dozens of civilians, including a large number of children and women, while a large number of citizens are still missing.

Medics said that 40 slain people and 60 wounded others were recovered after three hours of recovery operations for the victims of the Mawasi Khan Yunis massacre.

The Civil Defense said that “we are facing one of the most heinous massacres since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and that entire families disappeared in the sand due to the concussion missiles.”

According to press and local reports, five missiles were used in the attack, causing total destruction to the tents and digging nine meters deep into the ground, which made it more difficult for rescue and medical teams to reach the victims.

The area is seeing chaos, with an intense presence of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying over the site, amid a complete power outage and fires resulting from the bombing.

Eyewitnesses and paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent said that medical teams are facing major challenges in retrieving bodies and the injured due to the massive destruction and deep holes.

They also added that a large number of ambulances transported the slain people and the injured to field hospitals and nearby medical centers, while rescue teams continue to search for the missing.

This bombing comes within the framework of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, where the Strip has been subjected to intensive raids by the occupation army since October 7, amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,988 reported fatalities, with an additional 94,825 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)