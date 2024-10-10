Israeli Bombs School Housing Displaced in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 civilians were killed and several others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli occupation bombing of a school housing displaced persons west of Rafah city.

According to Wafa, citing medical sources, that 22 people, including children and women, were killed, and several others were injured, some of them in critical condition, as a result of the occupation bombing of Rafidah School, which houses displaced persons.

A civilian was also killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a group of citizens in Saftawi area north of the Jalaa area northwest of Gaza City.

The occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 42,010 citizens and the injury of 97,720 others, the majority of whom are children and women, in an incomplete toll, as thousands of missing persons are still under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

