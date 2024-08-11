Muslim World Condemns Israeli Bombing of Palestinian Worshipers in Gaza School

Jakarta, MINA – The Muslim world on Saturday condemned Israel’s bombing of a school in Gaza sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 100 people were killed and several others were injured as the Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Taba’een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and accused Tel Aviv of a “lack of genuine intent” to end the ongoing war.

The ministry said that the attack was a “blatant disregard for international and humanitarian law.”

“The persistent large-scale attacks and the high civilian casualties increase whenever efforts to negotiate a cease-fire intensification,” it added.

Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and to work toward a cease-fire agreement.

Sufyan Qudah, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, also expressed his country’s condemnation of Israel’s continued “breach of international law and humanitarian norms.”

“This targeted attack, which comes at a time when mediators are making efforts to resume negotiations for a hostage exchange deal that could lead to a permanent cease-fire, signals the Israeli government’s intent to obstruct and undermine these efforts,” he said.

The spokesperson called for an end to Israel’s “ongoing violations of international law” and urged that “those responsible for the atrocities be held accountable.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ attack on the Al-Taba’een School.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the “urgent need to stop the massacres in the Gaza Strip,” condemning “the international community’s inaction in holding Israel accountable for its crimes.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the Israeli bombing of the school an “open aggression.”

“We once again reiterate our demand that the Israeli leadership and security forces be brought to justice for the genocide of Palestinians and war crimes committed in Palestine,” Sharif said.

Iraq also condemned the Israeli attack. “These ongoing assaults on civilians constitute a blatant violation of international norms and conventions,” an Iraqi Foreign Ministry statement said.

“They also demonstrated Israel’s disregard for global efforts aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Gaza,” it added.

The ministry urges the international community, particularly the Islamic world, to “take a firm stance to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.”

With the bombing of Al-Taba’een school, the total number of schools targeted by the Israeli army in Gaza City over the past week has increased to six, according to an Anadolu tally. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)