Israeli Attack on UNRWA School in Northern Gaza Kills 22 Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 Palestinian civilians were massacred and dozens were injured on Thursday evening when the Israeli occupation army bombed an UNRWA school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, the Israeli army bombed the UNRWA-run Abu Hussein School, killing and injuring dozens of displaced people, including women and children, Palinfo reported.

The Israeli attack on the school happened as families gathered in classrooms to have lunch.

The death toll from the attack is likely to rise, the medical sources said.

Several casualties were reportedly evacuated to the hospitals of Kamal Adwan and al-Awda in northern Gaza, while ambulance crews are unable to transport other victims from the bombed school as a result of the Israeli siege on the area and relentless attacks.

Hospitals in the besieged northern Gaza Strip are already debilitated and unable to provide the minimum medical assistance for patients and wounded civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)