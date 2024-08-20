Israeli Army to Recall Exempted Reservists Amid Troop Shortage

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday that it will begin calling up reservists who have been exempted from duty in recent years due to a current shortage of troops.

According to Anadolu Agency, the decision, made by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is part of a broader effort to increase the number of active soldiers in response to ongoing military demands.

The army stated that this move aims to address the pressing need for additional personnel. Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the objective was to re-enlist 15,000 Israelis who had previously been exempt from reservation service.

In June, the Israeli government had passed a bill to temporarily extend the retirement age for reservists to help alleviate similar shortages.

The call-up comes as Israel continues its aggressive military campaign in Gaza, ignoring a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire following the October 7, 2023.

The offensive has resulted in over 40,130 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, and has injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

After more than 10 months of conflict, extensive areas of Gaza are in ruins, suffering from a severe blockade that has restricted access to food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)