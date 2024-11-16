Israeli Army Kill Dozens of Palestinians Awating for Aid

Gaza, MINA – In a new ‘flour massacre’, the Israeli army killed dozens of Palestinians who were awaiting the arrival of humanitarian aid in the Sudanese roundabout area, northwest of Gaza City, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces opened fire on around 200 civilians waiting for the aid trucks to arrive on Wednesday morning, after around 50 days of a complete blockade on the entry of aid into the area.

“When they went to get flour, the army opened fire on them with shells and bullets, forcing them to take cover in a two-story residential house nearby,” witnesses told Euro-Med Monitor. “As soon as they reached the building, the Israeli army bombed it. Screams from those still inside the targeted house were heard, but the victims’ cries for help could not be answered, as the area was inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense personnel.”

Initial reports indicate that there were around 200 people gathered in the area at the time of the attack, 70 of whom were killed and injured, the Geneva-based rights groups said.

Many more are still unaccounted for and likely stuck beneath the rubble, and no rescue efforts have been conducted as the Israeli army has effectively shut down Palestinian civil defense and ambulance services, Euro-Med Monitor stressed. This comes “after threatening, confiscating, shelling, and burning fire trucks and ambulances in the northern Gaza Strip for 23 days now.”

The rights group urged the international community to take immediate action to ensure that rescue and civil defense teams can work safely and transport victims to hospitals, “since there may be survivors” of the attack.

“After 41 days of Israel’s ground invasion of northern Gaza, the situation has descended into an unprecedented catastrophe, with the occupation army still bombing and destroying hundreds of homes, killing and injuring thousands, and forcing 10s of thousands to flee the area,” said Euro-Med Monitor. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)