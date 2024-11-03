Israeli Airstrikes in Jabalia, Rafah Kill Two Mothers and Their Children

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinian civilians, including two mothers and their children, were killed this morning as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, and Rafah, south of the enclave.

According to medical sources, a woman and her two children were killed in an attack by an Israeli drone in the Khirbet al-Adas area, northeast of Rafah, Wafa reports.

Simultaneously, another mother and her son and daughter were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Jarn neighborhood in Jabalia.

The sources also reported the killing of another citizen in an Israeli airstrike in the al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue to demolish residential blocks in the Jabalia refugee camp, resulting in further destruction of displaced Palestinians’ properties.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 43,314 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 102,019 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

