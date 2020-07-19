Israel Transform Al-Ahmar Mosque Into A Bar

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel has transformed the centuries-old Palestinian mosque of Al-Ahmar into a bar since 2019.

A company linked to the occupied northern Safed city turned the historic mosque into Khan al-Ahmarin. The Daily Finesse reported on Friday.

The mosque, which was built in 1276 AD, has a rare historical and architectural value which was founded by Mameluke Sultan al-Daher Baibars (1223-1277 AD), according to historian Dr. Mustafa Abbasi.

Initially, the mosque was converted into a Jewish school by occupation, then it was used as the center of the election campaign in 2006.

Later, the mosque was turned into a clothing store and eventually into a bar and wedding hall.

Jews and Israeli soldiers have also changed most of the mosques in Palestine.

The Gulf News in 2019 said other historic mosques, cemeteries and other religious sites have similar treatment.

Mosques are generally converted into night clubs or destroyed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)