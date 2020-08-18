Israel Tanks Attack Hamas Posts in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israel Military says its tanks hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinian rockets and air-fire bombs launched into southern Israel.

The statement on Monday said the tank was targeting a number of military observation posts belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

The military said that in addition to cross border attacks with explosives and incendiary devices hanging from balloons, dozens of people also “sparked riots along the Gaza Strip security fence” on Sunday evening.

There have been no reports of casualties. The Palestinian territories have been under an Israel blockade since 2007.

The latest incident follows a week of heightened tensions. Israel also closed the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) freight crossing with the Gaza Strip and closed the permitted coastal fishing zone in Gaza on Sunday. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)