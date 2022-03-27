Israel Review Allows Jews to Invade Al-Aqsa in Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation is reviewing to allow Jewish settlers to storm the al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming month of Ramadan.

According to Palinfo on Sunday citing Israel’s TV11 Channel reported a meeting session will be held this week, chaired by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, to take a final decision on the matter.

The occupation police and Israel’s National Security Council initially decided to allow Jews to storm al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, according to Hebrew media.

Israel’s TV11 channel broadcast, “The security department believes that the current level of tension in Al-Quds is less compared to the same period last year. Therefore there is no reason to impose restrictions.”

In the month of Ramadan last year, the battle of Saif Al-Quds broke out, which was caused by the Israeli occupation’s attack on the residents of Al-Quds, intensified raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and closed several gates with iron barriers.

The upcoming month of Ramadan coincides with several Jewish religious moments, which usually include escalating raids by settler settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as attacks on worshipers by Israeli occupation police. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)