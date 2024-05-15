Israel Prevents Palestinian Muslims from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli troops closed and prevented Palestinian Muslim worshipers from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine, Tuesday (14/5/2024). (Photo: Wafa)

Al-Quds City, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday closed the Lion’s Gate, otherwise known as Bab Al-Asbat in the Old City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) to prevent Muslims from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Dozens of Muslim worshipers gathered in front of the Lion’s Gate when Israeli troops closed it and prevented them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinian Muslims are forced to pray outside the third holiest site in Islam.

Occupying forces also tightened their surveillance around the gates of the Old City, closing the Damascus Gate for a period of time.

Quoted from WAFA, Israel announced that it will close a number of streets in Jerusalem to Palestinian pedestrians and vehicles, to facilitate the storming of the Old City by Israeli Jewish extremist settlers.

The Waqf, Islamic Affairs and Sanctity Council in Jerusalem condemned the invasion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by invaders.

The council confirmed in a statement that it was monitoring the magnitude of media mobilization and incitement carried out by Jewish extremist groups against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, through their calls and threats to carry out a large-scale attack on the mosque complex.

The council also called on all countries in the Arab and Islamic world to assume their responsibilities towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and put pressure on Israel to stop its violations.

This morning, hundreds of illegal Jewish extremist settlers invaded the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyard from the Mughrabi Gate side, under the protection of Israeli armed forces, and performed Talmudic rituals, taking a provocative tour of the mosque’s grounds.

Israeli forces are increasingly tightening their military measures, blocking the movement of Muslims there and checking their identity cards.

Extremist Jewish organizations suspected of being the Temple Group have called for carrying out a massive attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and raising the flag of the occupying country on the grounds of the Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)