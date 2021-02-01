Israel Implements Strict Procedures at Ibrahimi Mosque

West Bank, MINA – The occupation authority have imposed strict procedures on the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, south of the West Bank.

Until now the Israeli side has only allowed a limited number of Friday prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque for two consecutive weeks, only the mosque director and 15 worshipers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs said the Israeli occupation authority are implementing strict procedures against mosques and their worshipers, the Palestinian Information Center (PIP) reported on January 31.

During this week, the Israeli authority barred the mosque building committee from continuing renovations and repairs at the Ibrahimi Mosque, including repairing the mosque’s roof and painting the walls, as well as cleaning historical carvings, and other art work, on the pretext of not having special permission from the Israeli side.

In another context, Israeli troops detonated a mysterious object at the Bet Furik crossing, eastern Nablus, the northern West Bank.

According to sources at the location, Israeli soldiers concentrating at the Bet Furik crossing, eastern Nablus, detonated a mysterious object using sophisticated equipment, and fired a sound bomb at the location.

Sources said the sound of explosions could be heard throughout the area, along with the deployment of troop personnel who closed the crossing from two directions. There are about 700 military crossings in the West Bank, between permanent and temporary, which Israeli forces use to block the movement of citizens (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)