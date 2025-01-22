SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 minutes yang lalu

11 minutes yang lalu

1 Views

Members of the Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians near the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2014. (AFP/File)

Bethlehem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have tightened their siege on the Bethlehem governorate in the southern occupied West Bank, dividing and isolating the governorate using 89 military gates, barriers and concrete blocks, Palestine Chronicle reported.

As a result, Palestinians are forced to use small and limited roads to exit or enter the governorate, bypassing military checkpoints where Israeli occupation forces search their cars, check citizens’ identities and detain civilians. The new restrictions have further disrupted the daily lives of Palestinians.

These steps taken by the Israeli army are in line with the ongoing attacks by settlers in the southern, western and eastern areas of the province, with the aim of terrorizing Palestinians and expelling them from their lands in order to seize them and build illegal Jewish settlements that separate Palestinian communities.

Hassan Breijieh, a researcher in the field of settlements, said that the Israeli occupation forces have installed 53 military gates in Bethlehem province since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, most of which are permanently closed so that Palestinians cannot pass through them. Cement blocks have been placed on about 36 other roads.

Also Read: President Prabowo Inaugurates Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant in North Sumatra

These closures, in addition to the difficult economic conditions in the province, and the increase in the number of families falling below the poverty line to 36 percent, have made living conditions in the province very difficult in terms of movement and the ability to meet daily needs, according to the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia 

TagBethlehem Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem Israeli occupation forces

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

  • 11 minutes yang lalu
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Soldiers Increasingly Refusing to Continue Fighting in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 20:53 WIB
Palestine

Israel Confiscates 7.5 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Bethlehem

  • Tuesday, 14 January 2025 - 22:28 WIB
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

28 Israeli Occupation Soldiers Committ Suicide since Gaza War

  • Thursday, 2 January 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Burn Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza 

  • Friday, 27 December 2024 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Thursday, 26 December 2024 - 20:55 WIB
Load More
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Says Israel to Release 200 Palestinians in Exchange for 4 Israeli Female Soldiers 

  • 22 hours yang lalu
Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Bodies of 66 Palestinians Recovered from Rubble in Gaza amid Ceasefire Agreement 

  • 22 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us