Israel Detains Director and Staff of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Israeli forces arrested Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and other staff on Saturday, a day after Israeli forces set fire to the area’s only major health care facility, Anadolu Agency reported.

The arrests came after an Israeli military raid that targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surrounding areas.

Israeli forces forcibly evacuated patients and medical personnel from the hospital on Friday, and detained several before setting large parts of it on fire, rendering it completely inoperable, the ministry statement said.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital forced the closure of the last major medical facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023, reduced the enclave to rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)