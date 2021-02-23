Israel Detains A Guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al Quds, MINA – Israeli forces on February 20 detained Detains a guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque Khadijah Khuwaish from Al Quds City.

Al-Quds Press reported Israeli forces who were at the gate of Al-Asbath stopped Khuwaish, before taking her to the investigation base in the Old City without knowing the cause.

On Last February 12, the time for Khuwaish deportation from the Al-Aqsa mosque ended which lasted 14 consecutive days. This is what forces him to only be able to pray at the gates around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

As a result, she was forced to pray at the mosque gates on the outside and often held by Israeli for several hours or summoned.

The women guard (murabitah) of Khuwaish in several years has been the target of arrest and has been repeatedly investigated and fined until them feels deportation from the Al-Aqsa area.

This is because Israel continues to defend and guard at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli deliberately targeted the guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, both men and women, and tried to keep them away from activities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel is trying to change the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in terms of time and place, partly for Muslims and Jewish. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)