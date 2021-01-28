Israel Deportes Two of Al-Aqsa’s Guard

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities deported two guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a Jerusalem activist, from the Mosque for various periods.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said in a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday that Israel deported the head of Al-Aqsa’s night guard, Samed Asila, and guard Yazan Taqash, from Al-Aqsa for a week.

It is possible that Israel will extend their deportation period for a longer time.

Israel also deported activist Rami Al-Fakhoury, a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem from Al-Aqsa for a period of six months.

In the past week, the occupation summoned three guards at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for questioning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)