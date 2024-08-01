Israel Claims to Have Killed Al-Qassam Commander, Hamas: Muhammad al-Deif is Fine

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces claim to have killed Muhammad al-Deif, the supreme commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, two weeks ago in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Hamas has denied this information, stating that al-Deif is currently in good health.

“After receiving intelligence information, we confirmed that Mohammed al-Deif, commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, was killed in an airstrike targeting him more than two weeks ago in Gaza,” said a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq denied the reports of Muhammad al-Deif’s martyrdom. He stated that the Al-Qassam Brigade Commander is doing well.

“The martyrdom of any Al-Qassam leader is the responsibility of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the movement’s leadership. Unless one of them announces it, no news published by the media or other parties can be confirmed,” he said.

In line with Izzat al-Rishq, Mahmoud Mardawi, a Hamas leader, rejected the Israeli occupation’s claims regarding Muhammad al-Deif’s death. News portal Khaberni reported on Thursday, August 1, that Muhammad al-Deif is in good health.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that killing al-Deif would be a major step toward eliminating Hamas as a military and governing organization and achieving war goals in Gaza.

Previously, the claim of Israel’s success in killing Muhammad al-Deif emerged after the IDF had retracted its initial claim two days after the attack on Khan Younis.

Israeli Army Radio cited an unnamed Israeli security source stating that no intelligence information has confirmed the success of the attempt to kill Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades Commander Muhammad al-Deif on July 13, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

