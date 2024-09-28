Israel Claims Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Saturday claimed the “liquidation” of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a recent airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Nasrallah was ‘liquidated’ during an operation targeting the central command of Hezbollah located beneath a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Adraee explained the airstrike was conducted with “precise intelligence from the military’s intelligence agency,” targeting a location where Hezbollah’s leadership was reportedly coordinating attacks against Israel.

He added that the operation also resulted in the deaths of Ali Karki, the leader of Hezbollah’s southern front, and several other Hezbollah commanders.

Separately, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed following an airstrike that dropped 80 tons of bombs on his location in southern suburb of Beirut.

“Over 80 tons of explosives, including bunker-busting bombs, were used to attack Hezbollah’s command bunker in the strike that killed Hassan Nasrallah,” said the daily. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)