Israel Blocks Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire Deal, Worsening Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza government stated on Friday that Israel continues to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since January 19.

During a press conference at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, Salama Marouf, Head of the Gaza Government Media Office, emphasized that the humanitarian situation remains critical due to Israeli restrictions.

“Although 20 days have passed since the ceasefire, the situation remains dire because of Israel’s restrictions,” Marouf said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He explained that the ceasefire agreement stipulated the entry of 600 aid trucks daily, including 50 fuel trucks, as well as the provision of 60,000 mobile housing units, 200,000 tents, generators, solar panels, and materials for Gaza’s rehabilitation. The agreement also included debris removal, repairs to health facilities, bakeries, vital infrastructure, and access for patients through the Rafah Crossing.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

However, only 8,500 trucks have been allowed into Gaza so far, far below the target of 12,000 trucks stipulated in the agreement. Most of these trucks only carried food supplies, while much-needed shelter equipment and medical supplies have not been permitted entry.

“Only 10% of the required tents have arrived, and Israel has not allowed a single mobile housing unit,” Marouf revealed.

Limited fuel supplies have further worsened the situation.. According to Marouf, only 15 fuel trucks are entering daily, far below the agreed 50 trucks, causing severe disruptions to hospital services and other public facilities.

He added that international organizations have informed Gaza authorities that Israel refuses to coordinate the entry of essential materials needed to repair clean water networks and sewage systems in northern Gaza, increasing the risk of a health crisis.

Also Read: Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

Marouf called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent a larger humanitarian catastrophe, accusing Israel of using this blockade as a strategy of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

Furthermore, he warned that a lack of heavy machinery is hindering efforts to clear 55 million tons of rubble, halting the evacuation of victims from beneath the rubble.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, halted Israel’s military aggression that killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Release Three Israeli Captives in Gaza