Israel Attacks Russian Navy Base in Syria

Tartus, MINA – Zionist Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on a Russian Navy base in Tartus, Syria on Monday.

Al Mayadeen reported that the attack occurred early in the morning as Israel intensified its strikes on Syrian military facilities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that one of the targets of the Israeli attack was a warehouse storing missiles.

Meanwhile, some experts stated that the strike caused a massive explosion, possibly hitting a chemical weapons storage site.

In addition to targeting Tartus, Israel also bombed sites inside and around the capital Damascus. The strikes also hit Syria’s radar systems and air defense systems. (T/RE1/P2)

