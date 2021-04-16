Israel Attacks Ammunition Factory and Tunnels in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes and helicopters carried out air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

No casualties were reported after the attack, Anadolu Agency journalists reported on the ground.

The Israeli army claimed via social media Twitter that they had succeeded in destroying a target belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The target in question is an ammunition factory and tunnels used for arms deliveries in Gaza.

The attack came after a rocket was launched from Gaza.

Gaza authorities have yet to issue a statement on the air strikes.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been blockaded by Egypt-Israel since 2007, when Hamas took over the strip.

The blockade has damaged the lives of Palestinians who live in the coastal area.

More than 2,160 Palestinians were killed, most of them civilians.

Another 11,000 were injured in the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip in 2014. (T/RE1)

