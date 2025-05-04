Hamas Releases Video of Severely Wounded Israeli Captive Criticizing Netanyahu’s Strategy

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video on Saturday featuring an Israeli captive who appeared critically injured following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

“I am detainee number 24. We were bombed after the ceasefire ended, and we escaped death. That’s why we went down into the tunnels. We were bombed again while being underground,” said the captive, who was later identified by Hebrew media as Maxim Herkin, an Israeli-Russian citizen.

Herkin, visibly wounded, criticized the Israeli government’s strategy, blaming it for his suffering and deteriorating health. “My health is critical. There is no access to medication, and seeking medical help is impossible. I do not know what happened to my mate who was with me,” he stated.

He also called on the Israeli public to continue pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a prisoner exchange deal, urging for immediate action to bring him and other hostages home.

The video has added urgency to ongoing debates within Israel regarding its handling of the hostage situation and potential ceasefire negotiations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

