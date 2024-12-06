Israel Attacks Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Again, Third Floor Catches Fire

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces targeted again Indonesian Hospital on Friday, causing the third floor to catch fire.

Earlier, on Thursday Israeli occupation forces targeted the hospital’s roof, causing a loud explosion and massive damage to the building.

The attack also resulted in a water tank catching fire and two people getting injured while attempting to extinguish the flames.

In a video uploaded by MER-C on its Instagram page, the fire can be seen spreading across the roof of the Indonesian Hospital as several people attempt to put out the flames.

Israeli Zionists continue to target healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip, leading to a crisis in several hospitals as most of the facilities have been damaged.

Since the order for the forced evacuation of residents in Gaza’s Bait Lahiya, Bait Hanun, and Jabaliya to move south on October 5, Israeli Zionists have repeatedly besieged and attacked the Indonesian Hospital.

Repeated attacks have also been carried out on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza. The most recent attack occurred on Tuesday, injuring three local staff members. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)