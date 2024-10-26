Iran: Israel Attacks Military Bases in Three Provinces

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s military has confirmed that Israeli strikes on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing “limited damage.”

The statement from Iran’s armed forces was read aloud on state television, which showed no images from the sites of the attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

Iran’s military claimed its air defences limited the damage inflicted by Israel’s strikes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)