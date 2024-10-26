Netanyahu ‘Hiding’ in Bunker as Israel Attacks Iran

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a number of high-ranking Israeli military officials were in a bunker in Tel Aviv when the Zionist country’s troops attacked Tehran, the capital of Iran on Saturday early morning.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a photo of Netanyahu gathering with Gallant and top IDF generals in a bunker beneath the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, as reported by Israeli media outlet The Times of Israel.

“A handout photo released by his office on October 26, 2024, shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF commanders in a bunker beneath the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv,” The Times of Israel wrote in the caption of the photo, which appears to show Netanyahu leading a meeting.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation military attacked Iran on Saturday, after notifying the White House of the attack.

Al-jazeera broadcast live the attack, which saw Israel carry out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to what it said were months of attacks by Iran and its proxies in the region.

Hours after the attack, Israel said it had “completed Israel’s response to Iran’s attacks on Israel,” according to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“We carried out targeted and precise attacks on military targets in Iran and thwarted a direct threat to the State of Israel,” Hagari said in a post on X.

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) has confirmed that the Israeli strikes targeted several points in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

In a report carried by Iranian media outlet Presstv, the IRIADF said on Saturday morning (10/26) that the early morning strikes had caused limited damage. The statement did not specify what kind of damage was caused by the Israeli strikes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)