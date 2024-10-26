Iran Ready to Respond to Israeli Attacks with 1,000 Missiles

Tehran, MINA – Iran is ready to respond to Israeli attacks with up to 1,000 missiles, according to officials. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has instructed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to develop military strategies in anticipation of possible Israeli strikes.

As reported by MEMO, officials told US media that Iran’s response will be proportional to the extent of damage caused by Israel. Two IRGC officials noted that plans being considered include launching up to 1,000 ballistic missiles at Israel if Israeli actions result in significant destruction or casualties.

They clarified that if Israeli attacks are confined to a few military bases or weapon depots, Iran may not react forcefully. However, targeting oil infrastructure, energy facilities, or nuclear sites, or the assassination of Iranian leaders, would certainly provoke a severe response.

Officials also outlined potential responses, including increasing operations by pro-Iran groups in the region and disrupting global energy supplies. They emphasized that Iranian forces are on high alert, with air defenses around military and nuclear sites reinforced in anticipation of Israeli actions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)