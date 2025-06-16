SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

Jakarta, MINA – A member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Commission I Sukamta has strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli occupation military’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and other targets.

He described it as a “brutal act of aggression” that violates international law and threatens regional stability.

In his statement, Sukamta argued that Israel’s actions are no longer about self-defense, but rather a political maneuver aimed at saving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position, which is under pressure from both domestic and international fronts.

“This isn’t about Israel’s existence; it’s about Netanyahu’s political existence,” Sukamta stated in Jakarta, in a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

He emphasized that global attention must not be diverted from the primary crisis: the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. The attack on Iran, he added, could be exploited to shift focus from the crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Sukamta urged member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to remain consistent in opposing Israeli aggression and not fall into the trap of a conflict narrative controlled by Tel Aviv and its allies.

“The world’s focus must remain on ending the occupation and slaughter in Palestine,” he asserted.

Sukamta also noted that Israel’s move to attack Iran cannot be separated from regional dynamics, where Iran has been accused of assisting Hamas and Hezbollah in armed conflicts against Israel over the past year. [Shibgho]

