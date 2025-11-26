SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

(Illustration) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received Israeli hostages from the Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Anadolu)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that Hamas has returned the remains of another Israeli hostage as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the coffin containing the body of the fallen hostage was handed over to Israeli forces inside Gaza by Red Cross teams. Authorities said the remains will be transferred to the family once the identification procedures are completed.

With this latest transfer, Hamas has now delivered 20 living hostages and the remains of 28 others under phase one of the ceasefire deal, which has been in effect since Oct. 10. Israeli officials, however, maintain that two bodies are still in Gaza. They claim that one of the previously transferred bodies did not match any of the listed captives, while another set of remains had already been recovered earlier.

Phase one of the agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines plans to rebuild Gaza and establish a new administrative structure that excludes Hamas.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Continue Demolitions and Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children and injured more than 170,900 others. The two-year assault has devastated much of the Gaza Strip, reducing large areas of the enclave to rubble.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Knesset Approves Draft Law Allowing Israelis to Own Property in Occupied West Bank

Tagcasualties Gaza Ceasefire Gaza war governing mechanism Hamas hostage remains Israeli Hostages Netanyahu Palestinian prisoners reconstruction Red Cross

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 5 hours ago
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Articles

Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 10:57 WIB
Palestine

Israel Allows Only One-Third of Agreed Aid Trucks Into Gaza

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Discusses Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Cairo Meeting

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Umar ibn Al-Khattab’s Speech Before Entering Jerusalem Highlighted at AWG Commemoration

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesian ship for humanitarian (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)
Indonesia

Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us