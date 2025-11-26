Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that Hamas has returned the remains of another Israeli hostage as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the coffin containing the body of the fallen hostage was handed over to Israeli forces inside Gaza by Red Cross teams. Authorities said the remains will be transferred to the family once the identification procedures are completed.

With this latest transfer, Hamas has now delivered 20 living hostages and the remains of 28 others under phase one of the ceasefire deal, which has been in effect since Oct. 10. Israeli officials, however, maintain that two bodies are still in Gaza. They claim that one of the previously transferred bodies did not match any of the listed captives, while another set of remains had already been recovered earlier.

Phase one of the agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines plans to rebuild Gaza and establish a new administrative structure that excludes Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children and injured more than 170,900 others. The two-year assault has devastated much of the Gaza Strip, reducing large areas of the enclave to rubble.[]

