Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the establishment of a Palestinian state “is not an option,” even if it were part of a broader effort to secure normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia. His comments came on Thursday during an interview with the Hebrew-language Abu Ali Express channel on Telegram, amid growing international backing for a two-state solution.

Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing rejection of Palestinian statehood, despite intensifying diplomatic pressure. The current Israeli government has continued expanding settlements and displacing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, actions widely viewed as undermining prospects for a negotiated two-state framework.

“A Palestinian state is not on the table for me, even in the context of efforts towards normalisation with Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said. He also hinted that private diplomatic discussions may differ from public statements, indicating that contacts with Riyadh are ongoing behind the scenes.

The remarks came just days after a joint press conference at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At the event, the crown prince stated that Saudi Arabia “would like to join the Abraham Accords” but only under a process guaranteeing a two-state solution and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Also Read: MSF Warns Gaza Faces Winter Hardships as Aid Remains Insufficient Despite Ceasefire

President Trump has been pushing to broker a breakthrough in Saudi–Israeli relations. However, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly emphasized that normalization is contingent upon a credible pathway to establishing a Palestinian state, a condition Netanyahu continues to reject.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of War Crimes Over West Bank Expulsions

TagIsrael Mohammed bin Salman Netanyahu Normalisation Palestine Saudi Arabia SETTLEMENTS Trump Two-State Solution West Bank

