Iran’s Parliament Approves Closing Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes

Istanbul, MINA – Iran’s parliament has approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic following United States military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. This was announced by Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, as quoted by state media Press TV on Monday.

“Parliament has concluded that the Strait of Hormuz must be closed,” Kowsari stated.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most vital oil shipping lane. The closing of this strait is expected to have a significant impact on global energy stability.

However, Kowsari emphasized that the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the highest body responsible for the country’s security policy.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that his military had struck three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. This attack marks the latest escalation of US and Israeli-backed military aggression against Iran since June 13.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile attacks into Israeli territory. Israeli authorities reported that at least 25 people were killed and hundreds more injured in these strikes.

Meanwhile, according to Iran’s Ministry of Health, 430 people have been killed and over 3,500 injured as a result of Israeli attacks on Iranian territory. [Shibgho]

