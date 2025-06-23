SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran’s Parliament Approves Closing Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Strait of Hormuz. (Image: Forums.eagle.ru)

Istanbul, MINA – Iran’s parliament has approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic following United States military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. This was announced by Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, as quoted by state media Press TV on Monday.

“Parliament has concluded that the Strait of Hormuz must be closed,” Kowsari stated.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most vital oil shipping lane. The closing of this strait is expected to have a significant impact on global energy stability.

However, Kowsari emphasized that the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the highest body responsible for the country’s security policy.

Also Read: Italian Journalists Stage Sit-In in Rome, Condemn Israeli Crimes in Gaza

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that his military had struck three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. This attack marks the latest escalation of US and Israeli-backed military aggression against Iran since June 13.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile attacks into Israeli territory. Israeli authorities reported that at least 25 people were killed and hundreds more injured in these strikes.

Meanwhile, according to Iran’s Ministry of Health, 430 people have been killed and over 3,500 injured as a result of Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.  [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz Closing to Impact Global Economy: Greek’s Minister

TagIran-Israel Iranian Parliament Strait of Hormuz

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

(Photo:@jisatu01/x)
International

Strait of Hormuz Closing to Impact Global Economy: Greek’s Minister

  • 4 hours ago
International

Iran’s Parliament Approves Closing Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:16 WIB
Palestine

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:15 WIB
International

Iran Ready to Respond to Israeli Attacks with 1,000 Missiles

  • Saturday, 26 October 2024 - 21:57 WIB
International

Iran to Respond Harshly if Israel Retaliates for Missile Attack

  • Thursday, 3 October 2024 - 12:54 WIB
Load More
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 07:36 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Interfaith Leaders Highlight Strategic Role in Combating Climate Crisis

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:13 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza’s Health System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 09:08 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 20:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us