SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

8 Views

A rocket fired from Gaza on July 22 fell in close proximity of the airport, leading airlines to halt flights to Israel, as the UN chief urged an end to a conflict that has killed more than 630 Palestinians. (Photo: MEMO)

Jerusalem, MINA – The US Embassy in Israel has announced it cannot evacuate or directly assist American citizens in leaving the occupied territory. This announcement comes amid a regional war triggered by US-backed Israeli attacks on Iran.

“The US Embassy is currently not in a position to evacuate or directly assist American citizens in leaving Israel,” the embassy stated, as reported by Quds News on Sunday.

Despite US-Israeli coordination in launching the surprise attack on Iran, the Trump administration failed to issue an early warning to American settlers in Israel.

Due to security concerns, the US Embassy in the occupied territory will remain closed this Monday. All US government personnel and their families have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

The Israeli government has ordered airlines not to allow Israeli citizens currently within the country to board rescue flights. These flights are exclusively for Israeli citizens who are presently abroad, The Marker reported.

Officials claim this measure aims to prevent overcrowding and reduce the risk of mass casualties. However, in practice, this policy means settlers and civilians still in Israel cannot leave, even as tensions with Iran escalate.

Last month, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that 700,000 American citizens reside in Israeli settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories. He was referring to settlers who hold Israeli citizenship and serve in the Israeli military.

Critics argue these settlers are being used as human shields. Entire communities, including women and children, are placed deep within conflict zones. Their presence serves as both a military buffer and a justification for territorial expansion.

Also Read: At Least 13 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

In stark contrast to its silence regarding Israel, the US State Department issued a clear warning to citizens in Iran, urging them to depart immediately.

US citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if you are there,” the statement said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Illegal Outpost

TagIran-Israel The US Embassy in Israel US Citizens

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

  • 1 hour ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Release Israel-American Captives in Gaza

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:09 WIB
International

Iran Ready to Respond to Israeli Attacks with 1,000 Missiles

  • Saturday, 26 October 2024 - 21:57 WIB
International

Iran to Respond Harshly if Israel Retaliates for Missile Attack

  • Thursday, 3 October 2024 - 12:54 WIB
International

Iran Launches Barrage of Missiles against Israel

  • Wednesday, 2 October 2024 - 01:49 WIB
Load More
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Europe

AWG’s Volunteer Attends Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress  in Austria

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
International

UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 15:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us