US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – The US Embassy in Israel has announced it cannot evacuate or directly assist American citizens in leaving the occupied territory. This announcement comes amid a regional war triggered by US-backed Israeli attacks on Iran.

“The US Embassy is currently not in a position to evacuate or directly assist American citizens in leaving Israel,” the embassy stated, as reported by Quds News on Sunday.

Despite US-Israeli coordination in launching the surprise attack on Iran, the Trump administration failed to issue an early warning to American settlers in Israel.

Due to security concerns, the US Embassy in the occupied territory will remain closed this Monday. All US government personnel and their families have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

The Israeli government has ordered airlines not to allow Israeli citizens currently within the country to board rescue flights. These flights are exclusively for Israeli citizens who are presently abroad, The Marker reported.

Officials claim this measure aims to prevent overcrowding and reduce the risk of mass casualties. However, in practice, this policy means settlers and civilians still in Israel cannot leave, even as tensions with Iran escalate.

Last month, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that 700,000 American citizens reside in Israeli settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories. He was referring to settlers who hold Israeli citizenship and serve in the Israeli military.

Critics argue these settlers are being used as human shields. Entire communities, including women and children, are placed deep within conflict zones. Their presence serves as both a military buffer and a justification for territorial expansion.

In stark contrast to its silence regarding Israel, the US State Department issued a clear warning to citizens in Iran, urging them to depart immediately.

“US citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if you are there,” the statement said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

