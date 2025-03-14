SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Ready to Release Israel-American Captives in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Doha, MINA – Hamas is prepared to release Israel-American captives and the bodies of four other individuals holding dual nationality after Palestinian and Israeli fighters gathered for indirect ceasefire negotiations in Gaza on Friday, March 14.

According to Arab News, the first phase of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip ended on March 1 without an agreement on the next phase. A senior Hamas official stated on Tuesday, March 11, that new negotiations had begun in Doha, with Israel also sending negotiators.

“Yesterday, the Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the mediators to continue the talks,” Hamas said in a statement.

It added that their response included “approval to release Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the bodies of four other individuals holding dual nationality.”

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

Hamas official Taher Al-Nounou stated, “The five individuals Hamas has agreed to release based on the new American proposal are Israeli detainees who hold American citizenship.” []

Also Read: 80,000 Muslims Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

