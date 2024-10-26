Israeli Occupation Military Confirms Iran Assault Finished

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military has “completed the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel”, according to Israel’s military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

“We carried out targeted and precise attacks against military targets in Iran – and thwarted immediate threats to the State of Israel,” he said in a post on X, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Hagari said that if Iran carries out retaliatory strikes, Israel will be “obligated to respond. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)