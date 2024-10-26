Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Military Confirms Iran Assault Finished
-333 min. agoIsrael Announces Precise Strikes against Iran
-321 min. agoIndonesian New Cabinet Undergoes Training at Tidar Valley Military Academy
-239 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Army Fire Inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
5 hours agoGlobal Community Urged to Save Kamal Adwan Hospital amid Israeli Escalation
Middle East

Israeli Occupation Military Confirms Iran Assault Finished

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military has “completed the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel”, according to Israel’s military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

“We carried out targeted and precise attacks against military targets in Iran – and thwarted immediate threats to the State of Israel,” he said in a post on X, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Hagari said that if Iran carries out retaliatory strikes, Israel will be “obligated to respond. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news