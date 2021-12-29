Israel Attack Palestinian Resistance Sites after Settler Wounded

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation’s army announced the injury of an Israeli settler as a result of a shooting attack that took place this afternoon, Wednesday, near the separation fence with the Gaza Strip. Thus, the occupation army bombed resistance outposts.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that the settler was slightly wounded by gunfire east of the Gaza Strip, noting that “the details are under examination.”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the Ministry of the Occupation Army, the injured settler was transferred to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon settlement for treatment.

The Shehab correspondent stated that the occupation artillery targeted a monitoring point of the field control in the Juhr al-Dik area, southeas of Gaza City.

The occupation army also targeted two outposts for Palestinian resistance north of Beit Lahia, and two others east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)