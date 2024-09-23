Israel Airstrike Kills Four Children, Their Mother in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing four Palestinian children and their mother, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli fighter jets struck the home of the “Abu Samek” family near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The attack also left many others injured.

In Gaza City, Israeli helicopters opened fire on homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood, and neighborhoods in the southwest of the city were also targeted by Israeli artillery.

Since the start of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year, at least 41,431 Palestinians have been killed, including 16,795 children and 11,378 women, and 95,818 others injured.

Reports indicate that thousands of bodies remain trapped under the rubble, while hospitals and educational institutions where civilians have sought refuge are being targeted, destroying civilian infrastructure. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)