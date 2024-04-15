Select Language

Iran Announces Retaliatory Attack on Israel Completed

Illustration: Iran's ballistic missile launch. (Photo: Free Press Kashmir)

Tehran, MINA – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, announced that Iran had completed its counterattack on Israeli territory.

He warned that there would be a “stronger” reaction from Iran if the Israeli regime responded to retaliation for Israel’s previous airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, last April 1.

“In our view, the operation is over, but the armed forces are ready and we will act if necessary,” Baqeri said on Sunday morning. Press TV reported.

His statement came hours after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an extensive attack of more than 100 missiles and drones on Israeli territory.

Baqeri said that it was just a punishment. He stressed that Iran’s response “would be much greater” if Israel responded with new attacks.

“The reason for this operation is the violation of [Iran’s] red lines by the Zionist regime, which we cannot tolerate in any way,” he stressed.

Iran struck a major intelligence base in the occupied territories and Israel’s Nevatim Air Base, where F-35 jets took off to target the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Baqeri said, adding that both locations were “significantly destroyed and disabled.”

He also noted that the strike “achieved its objective” as the regime’s Iron Dome system failed to significantly deal with Iranian missiles and drones.

“We are capable of carrying out operations against the regime that are 10 times larger than this operation, but we try to keep them at a punitive level and not target population and economic centers,” the top general said.

He further expressed the full readiness of the Iranian Armed Forces to defend his country’s land and interests. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

