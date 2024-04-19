Isfahan’s Residents Didn’t Hear Anything amid Reports of Israeli Strike

A man watches tv reporter in Tehran, Iran after Iranian official TV confirms ‘massive explosions’ in central Isfahan province, as US officials confirm Israel carried out strike inside Iran, on April 19, 2024. (Photo: Anadolu Agency/Fatemeh Bahrami)

Isfahan, MINA – Residents of Iran’s city of Isfahan said early Friday that they didn’t hear anything amid reports of an Israeli strike in the area, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We’re ok,” said academic Setareeh Sadeqi.

Sadeqi separately wrote on X that an explosion “happened just outside of the city.”

“I didn’t even hear anything,” she wrote in the message. “And want to go back to sleep,” she added with a smiling emoji.

Isfahan is “calm and quiet for now.”

Israel carried out a strike inside Iran, according to US and Iranian media, but none of the reports identified the targets.

The strike came in response to Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Anonymous US officials told CBS News and ABC News that Israel used ballistic missiles to hit Iran.

Iran’s official state TV confirmed “massive explosions” in central Isfahan province but noted that no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted. The semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan province.

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported attack yet but said a security meeting is currently underway at Israel’s Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies – the US, France and the UK.

Israel has not formally taken responsibility for the strike but has carried out attacks on Iranian targets across Syria in recent months. The US has denied having any role. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)