Muhammadiyah Business Union Holds Saladin Camp to Liberate Baitul Maqdis

Yogyakarta, MINA – The Muhammadiyah Business Union (SUMU) held a Saladin Camp for the Liberation of Baitul Maqdis, at Madina Inn Taman Siswa Wirogunan street, Mergangsan, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY), for five days starting Thursday, 30 April to Saturday, 4 May 2024.

SUMU Secretary General Ghufron Mustaqim in his opening remarks, Tuesday said that Camp Saladin was held in order to study the knowledge, strategy and role of Muslims in the liberation of Baitul Maqdis based on references to the Quran, Al-Hadith and Islamic history.

Ghufron added, Camp Saladin by presenting Shaikh Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al-Fattah El-Uwaisi, an academic born in Baitul Maqdis, who became the first professor of Baitul Maqdis Studies in England.

He hopes that Camp Saladin will bring blessings to academics, students, asatidz, entrepreneurs, professionals and activists, by linking each of their work to the liberation of Baitul Maqdis.

“Baitul Maqdis is a barometer of the rise and fall of world civilization. There is a very strong correlation between the rulers of Baitul Maqdis and the rulers of world civilization. “Whoever rules in Baitul Maqdis will rule the world,” said Ghufron, who is also the Co-founder and CEO of Evermos (Every Need for every Moslem, platform).

“Muslims as caliph fil ardh should prepare themselves with knowledge to build world civilization. “Because world civilization is centered on Baitul Maqdis, knowledge about Baitul Maqdis must also be mastered by Muslims, including activists, academics and entrepreneurs,” he said in front of around 40 participants from various professions and regions.

“Especially for entrepreneurs, if they have nothing to do with the liberation of Baitul Maqdis, then they will only be third-class entrepreneurs, who only think about their business, the future of their family and their world, without linking it to the liberation of Baitul Maqdis,” he continued.

Saladin Camp, which was divided into nine sessions, was also attended by a delegation from the humanitarian agency Aqsa Working Group (AWG) based in Bogor and journalists from MINA News Agency. (T/RE1/P2)

