Ireland to Recognize State of Palestine at the End of May

London, MINA – Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced that his country would recognize the State of Palestine at the end of May.

In a speech delivered to commemorate the victims of the Great Famine in Ireland (1845-1852), in London, Harris stated that Ireland’s position on the issues of the Middle East, Gaza and Israel was clear, Palinfo reported.

He emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid amidst the humanitarian disaster occurring in Gaza.

Harris said that Ireland’s recognition step was not unilateral. He explained that Ireland was working with a number of countries that wanted to recognize the State of Palestine.

In this context, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, confirmed that Spain will recognize the State of Palestine on May 21, mentioning that other European countries such as Malta, Slovenia and Ireland are in the process of recognizing the State of Palestine.

Borrell added that other European countries might also recognize Palestine, including Belgium.

The Palestinian recognition initiative is currently supported by several European countries, led by Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has led a diplomatic campaign since November 2023 to persuade Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state to end the conflict in the Middle East, amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Eight members of the European Union have recognized the State of Palestine, namely Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, the Government of Southern Cyprus, and Sweden. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)