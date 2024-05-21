Iraqi Militants Target Israeli Harbor Attack with Drones

An Israeli naval missile ship patrols the Red Sea off the coast of the port city of Eilat in the southern Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory on December 26, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Baghdad, MINA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced yesterday evening that they had targeted the Israeli port city of Eilat (Umm Al-Rashrash) with drones. This is quoted from MEMO on Tuesday.

It said in a statement: “In continuation of our approach in resisting the occupation and supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to the massacres carried out by usurping entities against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly,

Resistance militants in Iraq targeted the port in Eilat, ‘Umm Al-Rashrash’, using two drones.”

The Islamic Resistance stressed that it would continue its operations against the occupation.

The attack came a day after the group’s previous attack in Eilat. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)