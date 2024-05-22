Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy an Israeli Merkava Tank in Jabalia

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance Al-Qasam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement destroyed. an Israeli Merkava tank at Jabalia Camp with an explosive device.

In its statement, Al-Qasam said that anti-personnel weapons could kill and injure a number of Zionist troops.

“We detonated an anti-personnel device in the Zionist army, killing and wounding its members in the middle of the Jabalia camp.” said the statement on Tuesday.

Al-Qasam, as reported by Quds Press, added in his statement that his fighters also succeeded in targeting three Merkava tanks with Al-Yasin 105 bullets to the east of the Jabalia camp.

A day earlier, the Israeli occupation army announced that the number of soldiers and officers killed during the war in Gaza had risen to 630 people, including 292 killed since the start of the ground aggression in the Gaza Strip on October 27, according to army data.

For 228 consecutive days, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bombed nearby Palestinian hospitals, buildings, towers and civilian homes, destroying them directly. occupants, and prevent the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The occupation’s ongoing aggression against Gaza led to the deaths of 35,562 martyrs and injured 79,652 other people, in addition to the displacement of around 1.7 million people from the Gaza Strip’s population, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)