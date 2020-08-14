Palestine Summons its Ambassador to the UAE

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki announced on Thursday evening that at the orders of President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine has decided to immediately summon its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The summon comes in the aftermath of the tripartite US-brokered Israel-UAE deal on full normalization of the relations between the two countries, WAFA reported.

According to MEMO, Israel and the United Arab Emirates today reached an historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations.

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials told the news site.

The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.

The agreement was sealed today in a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The officials described the agreement, to be known as the Abraham Accords, as the first of its kind since Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994. It also gives Trump a foreign policy success as he seeks re-election on 3 November.(T/R3/RE1)

