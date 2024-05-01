Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims to Receive some Privileges Services from Saudi

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah in Jakarta, Tuesday (30/4/24). (Photo. Ministry of Religion)

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah in Jakarta. The meeting discussed the convenience of services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.

“Of course we are grateful, Indonesia is a country that has received privileges from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia so that it was visited by so many delegations led directly by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah,” said Minister of Religion Yaqut in Jakarta.

The Minister of Religion said that a number of services would make things easier for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims. For example, fast track services at three airports, namely: Soekarno – Hatta Airport, Adi Soemarmo Airport Solo, and Djuanda Airport Surabaya. It is estimated that around 120 thousand Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will receive this convenience. Apart from that, Indonesia is also the first country to receive a smartcard, which is an electronic card specifically designed to provide services to pilgrims and which contains information about the Hajj.

“We express our gratitude for the ease of Hajj and Umrah travel that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided to Muslims in Indonesia,” he said.

In the future, the Minister of Religion hopes that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can facilitate and provide solutions regarding limited space in Muzdalifah and Mina.

“We hope for support from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia regarding the very limited space in Musdalifah and Mina. “We also hope that there will be synergy on the Hajj platform between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia,” he explained.

He also said that Indonesia would follow the Hajj and Umrah rules set by the Saudi government, including regarding the use of visas.

“Travel and travel agents who send pilgrims must use official visas. “There will definitely be firm action from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia if travel and travel agencies do not follow official regulations, and the Ministry of Religion will also impose strict sanctions on such travel,” said the Minister of Religion.

Meanwhile, Minister of Haj Tawfiq said, “Our bilateral visit is to ensure the services that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia will provide, especially to Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.”

“We in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia feel honored to serve Hajj pilgrims, especially pilgrims from Indonesia, and we hope that the pilgrims will receive the best service,” he said.

He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had made regulations that made it easier for pilgrims, such as visas and smart cards for pilgrims.

“So pilgrims who can carry out the Hajj pilgrimage are pilgrims who have an official Hajj visa from the Saudi Arabian government,” he continued.

Minister of Haj Tawfiq said, of all the Hajj pilgrims in the world, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims were the first to receive a smart card or official Hajj departure card from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This electronic card is specifically designed to provide services to pilgrims which contains information about the Hajj. “This card will help pilgrims to know the locations where the Hajj pilgrimage will be carried out,” he said.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj also emphasized that no one will be allowed to perform the Hajj except pilgrims who have official Hajj visas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The fatwa of Saudi clerics does not allow non-procedural visas to be used to carry out the Hajj. Thank you to the Honorable Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas who has prepared 241 thousand pilgrims to carry out the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage well. We hope that the visa can be carried out as soon as possible. “We also pay great attention to the safety of Hajj pilgrims,” ​​said the Saudi Haj Minister. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)