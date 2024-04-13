Netanyahu: Israel Prepare for Iran’s Attack

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night that Tel Aviv is prepared for a direct attack by Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said Israel is ready for any scenario “both defensively and offensively.”

“Whoever harms us, we will harm them,” he added, calling on the Israeli public to listen to directives from the home front command.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed Saturday that it had launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

The Israeli army said the drones are expected to take hours to reach their targets.

At least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed, including two top generals, in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)