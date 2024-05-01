Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah Despite Possible Ceasefire with Hamas

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to invade Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip despite reports of a possible cease-fire deal with Hamas.

“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with families of Israeli soldiers, as quoted in a statement from his office, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said the Israeli army would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas’ battalions there “with or without a deal.”

Netanyahu said the evacuation of civilians from Rafah has begun.

“We have begun the evacuation of the population in Rafah. We will be there soon,” he added.

Home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians, Rafah is the last remaining area in the Gaza Strip where Israel has not yet formally announced the entry of its troops to continue the onslaught against Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s statements came amid reports of a new cease-fire proposal being discussed by Hamas and Israel to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The new proposal includes Israel’s willingness to discuss the “restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, two Israeli officials told news website Axios.

Hamas is expected to deliver its response to the truce proposal later this week. (T/RE1/P2)

