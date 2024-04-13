Select Language

Iran Reported Launching Dozens of Drones toward Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel amid escalating tensions between the two rivals following last week’s attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria, the Israeli army confirmed Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the drones will take between seven to nine hours to reach Israel.

He said there will be GPS disruptions as the military works to intercept the drones.

Israeli news website, Walla, citing US and Israeli sources, confirmed Iran initiated an attack on Israel and launched drones.

According to Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, Israel’s airspace will remain closed from midnight until 7 a.m. Sunday local time.

Army Radio said the drones are expected to reach Israel tonight between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time.

The Israeli army said its forces are on high alert following the Iranian attack.

“The IDF (army) Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets,” it said in a statement.

At least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed, including two top generals, in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

