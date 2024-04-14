720 Sirens in Israel Sound When Iran’s Attack Arrives

Israeli citizens point to lights in the Israeli night sky that are suspected to be Iranian missiles in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Image: NBC News video scrangrab)

Tehran, MINA – Israeli Army Radio reported that sirens sounded 720 times in various locations in Israel due to the first wave of Iranian attacks in the early hours of Sunday.

Quoted from Iran’s national media IRNA, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the shooting of more than 100 drones and missiles at Zionist regime positions in Israeli territory.

Reports indicate that several Iranian drones or missiles have reached the skies over the occupied territories. They said flying luminous objects, most likely Iranian drones or missiles, could be clearly seen entering and possibly hitting various targets.

The sound of successive explosions was heard in various occupied territories, news channel Al Jazeera announced.

CNN also claimed that the Zionist regime’s defense system may have intercepted several Iranian drones in the sky.

The IRGC announced on Saturday evening that hundreds of drones and missiles were fired at Zionist regime positions in response to various crimes, including the recent deadly attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)