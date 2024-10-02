Over 250 Iranian Missiles Hit Israel 

Tehran, MINA – More than 250 Iranian missiles pounded toward Israel on Tuesday night, hours after the United States confirmed that Tehran would soon launch missiles.

Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee said in a post on the X platform that hundreds of missiles were launched from Iran into Israeli territory.

Adraee added that sirens were immediately sounded throughout Israel, including Jerusalem, Ramallah News reported.

Israel immediately announced a halt to air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport after the Iranian missile attack. Jordan announced the same action.

The Israel Airports Authority also announced that it would not allow any aircraft to take off or arrive at all Israeli airports.

Israeli media reports suggested that a gas platform in the city of Ashkelon was damaged in the attack.

US President Joe Biden immediately reacted by saying his country was ready to help Israel deal with the attack and protect US citizens in the region.

Biden called for a meeting with his deputy Harris and the US national security team to discuss the new attack. (T/RE1/P2)

