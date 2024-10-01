Iran Launches Barrage of Missiles against Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the killing of senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials, Al Jazeera reports.

Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after Israelis piled into bomb shelters late on Tuesday.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said there were no reports of casualties from Tuesday’s attack, and that the army does not see “any more threats in our airspace”. He said in a video message that people in Israel were safe to leave shelters.

Israel’s emergency services said at least two people sustained light injuries “from shrapnel in the Tel Aviv area”.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said the missile attack on Israel was a response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, as well as that of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this year, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and [IRGC commander Abbas] Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

It said Iran had launched tens of missiles at Israel, and that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and ruinous”.

Iran’s state television said 80 percent of the missiles launched at Israel hit their targets.

The Israel military, meanwhile, said a “large number” of missiles had been intercepted.

Speaking to reporters, Hagari said the attack was serious and will have consequences “in a timely manner. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)